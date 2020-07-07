Advertisement

WHEN: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

WHERE: Zeeb Road between Stonegate Road and Huron River Drive AND Huron River Drive between E. Delhi Road and Tubbs Road in Scio Township

WHY: Preventative maintenance – fog seal

BACKGROUND: OnTuesday, July 7, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will apply a fog seal on Zeeb Road between Stonegate Road and Huron River Drive AND Huron River Drive between E. Delhi Road and Tubbs Road in Scio Township.



Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement. This work will be conducted under lane restrictions and all vehicles must stay off the fog seal while it cures. Curing time depends on several factors including weather.

This work is expected to take one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the fog seal has been completed, WCRC’s contractor will return to place permanent pavement markings in the coming weeks.