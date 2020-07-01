Advertisement

WHEN: Starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020

WHERE: Zeeb Road between Ellsworth Road and Waters Road, Scio Church Road between S. Wagner Road and I-94 AND Scio Ridge Road between Scio Church Road and W. Liberty Road in Lodi and Scio Townships

WHY: Preventative maintenance – fog seal

BACKGROUND: Starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will apply a fog seal on the following roads in Lodi and Scio Townships:

Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.

This work will be conducted under lane restrictions and all vehicles must stay off the fog seal while it cures. Curing time depends on several factors including weather.



This work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 7. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. Once the fog seal has been completed, WCRC’s contractor will return to place permanent pavement markings in the coming weeks.