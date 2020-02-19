Washtenaw County Road Commission Road Work Advisory:



WHEN: Starting Monday, February 24, 2020



WHERE: Intersection of Miller Road and Wagner Road in Scio Township



WHY: Tree removals



BACKGROUND: Starting Monday, February 24, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) and its contractor will begin tree removals at the intersection of Miller Road and Wagner Road in Scio Township. These removals are in preparation for the intersection improvement project planned this spring/summer.



Forestry work at the intersection is expected to last 5 days, however all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. The intersection will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



FYI:Starting the week of March 2, Miller Road between E. Delhi Road and N. Wagner Road will be closed to through traffic while WCRC’s contractor conducts tree removals for the bridge replacement project this summer. Another work advisory will be posted prior to this closure.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Nate Murphy, project manager, (734) 327-6647, murphyn@wcroads.org