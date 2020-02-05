Advertisement





Robert “Bob” G. Shepherd

Chelsea, Michigan

Formerly of West Farmington, Ohio and Detroit

At age 78, died unexpectedly Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. He was born August 24, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert “Leonard” and Velma (Rathburn) Shepherd.

Bob graduated from W. Farmington High School in 1961 and did his lineman apprenticeship right out of school. Bob started in 1965 in Southfield Mi working for Harlan Electrical Construction. He left there in 1969 and worked for Detroit from 1969-1992. Bob was the Superintendent of Chelsea Electric from August 9, 1992 until his retirement on January 1, 2003. He had a substation named in his honor. Bob was a member of the Chelsea Car Club, and the Packard Club. He was proud of his Packard, and his Edsel that he recently restored. Bob was a former member of Redford Free Methodist Church. He loved fishing Muskie with his grandson in Lake St. Clair, and fly-in fishing in Canada. Bob played French horn, acoustic guitar, and recently bought a bass guitar. Bob was a patient person and an avid animal lover.

In 1961 he married Karen Rose McIntosh in West Farmington, OH, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters, Kelly (Jack) Carvalho of Clarskston, Kayla Shepherd of Chelsea; two grandchildren, Ashtyn and Camryn Carvalho; a sister, Lesta Shepherd-Lynch of TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his half-brother, Ken Love.

Funeral services will take place Friday, February 7, 1:00 pm from Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, with Jack Carvalho officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, West Farmington, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sasha Farm Animal Rescue, PO Box 222, Manchester, MI USA 48158.