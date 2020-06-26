Advertisement

by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

The summer sun was bright but the shade under the patio umbrellas was nice as family, friends, community members and the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce gathered on June 25 to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand re-opening of Robin Hills Farm.

The group gathered at Robin Hills’ Prairie House to enjoy the pond side patio, some of the great craft beer selection, live music from Bigfoot Bob and friends, and see Adam Kovsky, managing director at Robin Hills Farm, cut the ribbon to officially welcome the community back to Robin Hills Farm.

Kovsky told those gathered that they were excited to be at this moment.

Adam Kovsky, managing director at Robin Hills Farm, about to cut the ribbon.

“From the bottom of my heart, we really appreciate your support,” Kovsky said.

Robin Hills has been closed nearly two years as it restructured different parts of its offerings and business. It had a soft opening in March, but things were closed down for awhile again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, now the farm, which is a 129-acre agricultural tourism destination located just north of downtown Chelsea, is back.

It’s dedicated to organic farming, education and fostering a sense of community, Kovsky said.

After cutting the ribbon with the oversized scissors provided by Terris Ahrens of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, Kovsky sat down with The Sun Times News to talk the reopening.

Kovsky said the soft opening on March 5 was well received by the community, but then the lockdown happened. However, Robin Hills wasn’t completely shut down because they did keep the trails open to the public. Kovsky said they still wanted to offer the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

At Robin Hills, there are three miles of hiking and biking trails traversing some unique agricultural and ecological landscapes.

He said as things have been re-opening across the state they have been offering food and drink to go, and now they have opened up to having socially-distanced events on the patio while also looking to book new events.

He said they are looking forward to having more and more people out, “here in a safe and responsible way.”

There’s so much to see and experience at Robin Hills. From the greenhouse, which also hosts functions, to the vegetable garden, pasture barn and amphitheater, Robin Hills is truly unique.

A tour of the farm on its website states, “From the Organic Garden to the Aquaponics Greenhouse, Robin Hills Farm demonstrates the many types of horticulture through its management of both wild and cultivated spaces. Whether it is showcasing a “unique” agricultural product or an innovative system of growing in Michigan’s challenging climate, the farm constantly explores the ever-evolving concept of “cultivation.”

The Prairie House has the Robin’s Egg Classroom, Marketplace and Nest dining room.

Kovsky said the main message he wants the community to know coming out of the ribbon cutting is that that they are here and open for business. He said to come on out and experience the property and all of the unique things it offers.

“It’s a really special place,” he said.

The website is at www.robinhillsfarm.com. To email them contact contact@robinhillsfarm.com. You can also check them out on social media.

The farm is located at 20390 N. M-52, just outside of Chelsea.

A scene from the patio before the ribbon cutting ceremony.