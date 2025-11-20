Rockin’ for the Hungry Hopes to Provide 1.5 Million Meals

Food Gatherers, ann arbor’s 107one and Kroger will once again join forces during the holiday season to help alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. This year, due to rising need, Food Gatherers’ goal has increased from 1 to 1.5 million meals.

Launching on Giving Tuesday, the annual Rockin’ for the Hungry fundraiser returns for its 36th year on Dec. 2. Food Gatherers staff, volunteers, and 107one radio personalities will be “freezin’ for a reason” during a five-day live radio broadcast outside the Kroger store at 400 S. Maple Rd in Ann Arbor.

Community members can tune in to 107.1 FM from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2-5 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 to hear interviews with Food Gatherers staff, community partners, donor-sponsored Power Hours, and, of course, plenty of good music.

“Rockin’ for the Hungry is a critical fundraiser for Food Gatherers and the Washtenaw County community,” said Eileen Spring, president and CEO of Food Gatherers. “It’s an opportunity to highlight and combat the issue of hunger, something that far too many people face every day.”

This year, the Rockin’ campaign is more crucial than ever. In May of 2025, Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap reported that the food insecurity rate in Washtenaw County has risen from 12.5% to 14%, meaning 1 in 7 neighbors faces the reality that they might not have enough nutritious food to feed their families.

This fall, the U.S. faced the longest government shutdown in history and an unprecedented halt to SNAP benefits. Food Gatherers is purchasing more food than ever to distribute through their network of 140 food pantries and meal programs across the county.

“We’ve not seen any indication that this hunger surge will slow anytime soon,” said Spring. “Rockin’ for the Hungry is an opportunity for local businesses and individuals to come together to help our neighbors who need it most.”

During Rockin’ for the Hungry, donations are matched through the Harold & Kay Peplau Family Fund, Kroger, and Power Hour Sponsors. Food Gatherers can provide two meals with every donated dollar. With the match, a financial gift of $25 can provide 100 meals to food-insecure children, adults, and seniors in our county.

During Rockin’ for the Hungry, there are many ways to give: