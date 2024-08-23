Roll Out to the Library this September for Library Card Sign-Up Month

By Virginia Krueger

Celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month this September with Chelsea District Library (CDL) and the American Library Association! We’re inviting everyone to discover the incredible resources and opportunities available at your local library by signing up for a library card.

This year, we’re thrilled to have Optimus Prime from the TRANSFORMERS as our special ambassador, highlighting that there’s more than meets the eye at CDL. Whether you’re looking to enhance your professional skills, find valuable information, or connect with fellow avid readers, a library card unlocks a world of possibilities. CDL strives to be a vibrant community center offering much more than just books. You’ll find diverse programs, job search assistance, book clubs, author talks, storytimes, and more.

Curious about exploring a new hobby or crafting? Visit CDL’s Ingenuity Engine to learn about woodworking, 3D printing, vinyl crafting, sewing, and more. Interested in applying AI to your small business? Use your library card to explore LInkedIn Learning for valuable lessons in generative AI’s business uses. Planning a fall picnic? Borrow Giant Jenga, bocce ball, and more yard games from the CDL Garage.

There’s truly something for everyone at Chelsea District Library. Getting a library card is easy—visit the CDL website to apply online, or stop by the library or any Mobee stop and sign up in person. First-time cardholders who sign up during September will be entered to win a gift card to Serendipity Books. Spread the word!