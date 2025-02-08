Rotary Club Fights Child Hunger 100,000 Meals at a Time

The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor is partnering with Food Gatherers, Washtenaw County’s food bank and food rescue program, to launch Rotary Fights Child Hunger, their annual spring food and fund drive.

From March 3rd to March 14th, local businesses and organizations are invited to collect funds and non-perishable food items. This year, Rotary Club of Ann Arbor is trying to raise the equivalent of 100,000 meals for children and families in Washtenaw County who are facing hunger.

Monetary donations of $25 or greater will be matched 1:1 up to $15,000 thanks to Todd and Margaret Kephart. With the match, a gift of $25 will provide the equivalent of 100 meals.

Food Gatherers will use resources from the fund and food drive to distribute food through their network of 140 partner programs, including food pantries, meal programs, and other emergency grocery services that help people facing food insecurity in Washtenaw County.

“Efforts like the Rotary Fights Child Hunger drive are crucial right now,” says Food Gatherers President and CEO Eileen Spring. “We are serving significantly more households than ever before and in order to bridge that gap, Food Gatherers is purchasing more food at much higher costs”.

Last year, Food Gatherers distributed 9.9 million pounds of food to fight hunger, a new record. To meet that need Food Gatherers is having to purchase more than twice as much food as it was in prior years.

How you can contribute: Community members are encouraged to make financial gifts and/or donate non-perishable food items during the campaign.