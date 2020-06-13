Advertisement

| 1 min | from Paul Schissler |

The Rotary Club of Chelsea donated KN95 masks to St. Joe’s Chelsea today. The masks are part of a 100,000 MaskChallenge by Rotary District 6380 (part of S.E. Michigan and S.W. Ontario). So far District 6380, through its 50+ local Rotary Clubs, has donated masks to U of M Health System, the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Ascension Health, and St. Joe’s.

To learn more, here is the website: www.rotary100k.org At this site you can learn about this project, donate to buy more masks, and REQUEST masks if your health care facility needs them.

For more information about Rotary District 6380 and Rotary International here’s the link: www.rotary6380.org

Thanks so much to the Rotarians in District 6380 who conceived of this plan, worked the plan, donated to the challenge and made this happen.