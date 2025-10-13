Rough Week for Chelsea Field Hockey

Photo: Elizabeth Timberlake makes a save vs Saline. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Chelsea field hockey team is limping into this weeks state playoffs after going winless in the Bulldogs last four games.

The Bulldogs dropped a pair of games this week to fall to 10-5-3 overall.

Chelsea dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Ann Arbor Huron in the Bulldogs annual Play for the Cure game.

Mary Heiss moves the ball against Saline. Photo by Dawn McCann

Despite having ten penalty corners in the match against Huron, the Bulldogs could only find the net one time in the loss.

Sydney Baldwin scored the lone goal for Chelsea with an assist to Lucy Taylor.

Ava Simon started in net for the Bulldogs and made one save.

Chelsea then dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Saline.

The lone goal came in the second half by the Hornets for the win.

Elizabeth Timberlake stopped seven shots in net for Chelsea.