Roundabout Planned for Zeeb and Scio Church Roads in 2026

PHOTO: Aerial view of the intersection of Scio Church Rd at Zeeb Rd in Lodi and Scio Townships. Courtesy of WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) held a virtual informational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, to outline plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road in Lodi and Scio Townships. Construction is slated to begin in summer 2026.

WCRC Project Manager Neeko Robison told participants that the project is part of the county’s busy 2026 road plan and will bring long-term safety and efficiency improvements to the heavily traveled intersection, located near Emerson Elementary School.

“So why this intersection? Well, we’ve been looking at this intersection since 2019 for safety reasons. We found that it warranted some kind of an improvement,” Robison said..

He explained that roundabouts are recommended by the Federal Highway Administration as a proven safety measure. “The biggest reason is safety. Roundabouts are an evidence-based safety countermeasure that’s recommended by the FHWA,” explained Robison. “It decreases head on collisions. We’re also planning on lowering speeds as you approach this intersection, and that’s especially important if anybody is familiar with this area, heading northbound on Zeeb off of a hill.”

Robison noted that roundabouts reduce collisions by 62 to 85 percent. “That’s a big difference that we’re focused on here,” he said.

Funding and Cost

The $1.8 million project will be funded through a federal carbon reduction grant and Michigan Transportation Funds, which come from vehicle registration and fuel taxes. Robison said the design also includes concrete pavement for durability and upgraded drainage to extend pavement life.

Construction Timeline and Detours

Construction is planned for mid-June through mid-August 2026. Robison emphasized the intersection will be completely closed during that period.

Passenger vehicles will be detoured to Liberty Road or Pleasant Lake Road for east-west travel, and Parker or Wagner Roads for north-south routes. Trucks, however, will be restricted from Parker Road due to weight limits and must use Wagner Road

Residents can find more information and updates on the WCRC project webpage.