| 1 min read | from John Hansen |

One of the great things about the Dexter Forum is that there is always someone in the room who knows a little more than the rest of us about a given topic – like the opening of the new pharmacy. Tom Drinkwater, ad salesman for The Sun Times News, has a greater interest than most of us in this issue so he was able to let us know that the opening has been moved up to April. If you have ever built anything you probably understand why.

And yes, roundabout lovers, your dreams are likely to come true if you cross Wagner at Miller or if the big development on the old University Microfilm property at 94 and Zeeb gets approved.

County Commissioner Sue Shink was looking for opinions on the expansion of the road commission from 3 to 5 members. The brief window in which this decision had to be made has been changed so there is now no time limit pushing the issue. People seemed more concerned about the condition of the roads than the composition of the road commission.

Jason, our other commissioner, came prepared to explain the public safety/mental health millage and he helped us go a long way in understanding where this 16 million dollar per year levy is going. He was particularly pleased with the programs impacting the somewhat underserved western part of the county.

We had six new people today including Amy Reiser, who is a candidate for Circuit Court Judge. We gave her a chance to introduce herself and it is nice to know that she is a Dexter resident with deep roots in our community.

February is a 5 Saturday month so we will have a bit of a break as we look forward to our next meeting on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center.