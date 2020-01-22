Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Michigan is famous for its stinginess in road spending. SEMCOG reports that Michigan has ranked near the bottom of per capita road spending listed by state since 1992. Here in Washtenaw County, where we live and breathe, it creates a truckload of difficulties obtaining the money needed for the kind of roads we want.

“We hear a lot from residents who are frustrated with the level of service that they get,” says Emily Kizer, Communications Manager for Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC). “What we would really like people to understand is that we are doing the best with what we have. The real thing to be frustrated with is road funding and how it’s structured in Michigan.”

I sat down recently with Emily and Road Commissioner Doug Fuller to hear more about how the WCRC accomplishes what it does with the money it can get.

“What state would you guess has the highest per capita spending on road maintenance?” Commissioner Fuller asked me.

I hate pop quizzes. “Massachusetts,” I answered going for a state with a lot of money.

“Not even close,” he says, waiting for another guess.

“North Dakota,” I answer going for a state with a low population.

“That is correct,” says Commissioner Fuller. “Rounded off, they spend $2,700 per person on roads. Michigan’s number is $370.”

WCRC Communications Manager Emily Kizer and Road Commissioner Doug Fuller going over project details

And that is the rub of the problem: Michigan doesn’t spend enough money on its roads in relation to the number of people using those roads. This is has been going on for decades and the state’s infrastructure has been crumbling out from beneath drivers ever since.

“I hear from residents all the time that they feel like they pay a lot in taxes, which they feel should go for roads,” says Emily. “They’re not getting what they think they pay for. There are just a lot of misconceptions about where their taxes actually go to.”

Emily and Commissioner Fuller used the example of how Michigan roads are often compared to Ohio roads with the comment that the Buckeye state has better roads. Both states are among the handful of states that charge sales tax on fuel in addition to all the other taxes already in place. In Ohio, all of that money goes into roads. In Michigan, none of the fuel sales tax goes into roads.

“We’re one of the few states that charge sales tax on fuel,” says Emily. “The other states that do that, they put that money into roads. In Michigan, we charge sales tax on fuel and don’t put that money into roads.”

Where the money comes from for Washtenaw County roads | Courtesy WCRC

Commissioner Fuller noted that this does not include money from the Ohio Turnpike.

“The Ohio Turnpike Authority is self-funded,” he explains. “It is completely isolated from the rest of the state government. It collects money and spends money within its own authority. All the money goes back into that particular road. The Ohio Turnpike Authority is not part of the state government.”

Emily also says another misconception that the WCRC deals with is the idea of ‘I pay my property tax. Why isn’t my road better?’ Like all things governmental, it’s more complicated than that. Emily explains:

“Until very recently none of your property tax would go to roads unless your township would invest in their local road system, which a lot of them do in our area. In 2016 Washtenaw County voters approved a half-mil, four-year program and 80% of those funds collected go to local roads. We’ve been able to make a lot of really good progress with that money. The other 20% of that money goes to our Parks and Recreation Commission to improve the non-motorized facilities in the area such as the Border-to-Border Trail.”

One of the reasons the road millage has been such a positive thing for Washtenaw County roads over the last couple of years is that it is local property tax dollars, collected when people pay their winter taxes, and that money is put into use the very next construction season. The road millage expires at the end of this year and renewal will be on the 2020 ballot.

Commissioner Fuller explains that the beauty of the road millage is that the money collected goes right back into the community from whence it came.

“Each municipality writes their four-year plan and submits it to the Road Commission,” he says. “Every taxing municipality creates its own plan on how to spend its own road money.”

Generally speaking, Michigan road construction is funded by federal, state, and local taxpayer dollars. Money is raised through the federal fuel tax, state fuel tax, license and registration fees. In some areas of the state, like Washtenaw County, a small portion of property taxes, collected through a road millage, also helps fund roads.

Historically, Lansing has underinvested in the state’s infrastructure. Between 1997 and 2015, there were no increases in state road funding, WCRC’s primary source of revenue. Even though the legislature, beginning in 2016, has begun putting more money into the road system, it is not enough. Roads continue and will continue to deteriorate until some big changes take place. With the state’s political machinery seemingly working against better roads, it is amazing at what our county road commission can accomplish.

In setting up the interview, I asked Commissioner Fuller to answer this question: “What is the one thing you would like the public to know about the Washtenaw County Road Commission?”

As an answer, he handed me a hand-written note stating, “135 dedicated, committed, thoughtful neighbors doing their best to keep the motoring public safe every hour of every day.”