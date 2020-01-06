Advertisement





Russell Vincent Gagné

At the age of 86, he passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with family by his side. Russ was born February 27, 1933, to the late Charles Raul Gagné originally from St. Zacharie, Quebec, Canada, and Antoinette Gagné, originally from St. Isadore, Quebec, Canada.

He is survived by his wife Joan Marie Gagné (Doherty) whom he married on May 5, 1956; his children Charlie Gagné of Dexter, Jeannine Allen (Adrian) of Grosse Pointe Farms, Tom Gagné (Tiffani) of Ferndale, and Marielle Gagné of Ypsilanti; his grandchildren Nicolaas Allen, Andrew Gagné (Ella), Joshua Gagné (Baylie), Jonathan Allen (Elizabeth), Emily Gagné, and Michael Gagné. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Charlotte Sutton of New Hudson.

Russ was a long-time employee of Ford Tractor and its successors and lived in Livonia, Troy, and Bloomington, Minnesota during his career. He and Joan traveled the world during their 62 years together, including a stint in Germany while he was in the Army. He loved racing his 91 Ford Taurus SHO at various venues across the country with Joan as his navigator.

He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church of Saline.

Friends are invited to celebrate Russell’s life on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, MI, with a viewing starting at 9:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

To sign Russell’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www. rbfhsaline.com.