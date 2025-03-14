Ruth Jennings: FIA’s 95-Year-Old Volunteer

Photo: Ruth Jennings surrounded by a few of her co-volunteers. Photo courtesy of FIA.

By Doug Marrin with Lisa Carolin

There is no age limit for volunteers at Faith in Action (FIA), the Chelsea-based nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and poverty in the community by providing financial assistance and vital resources.

Chelsea resident Ruth Jennings has been volunteering at FIA for more than 12 years. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday and has no plans to slow down.

Jennings’ remarkable spirit and dedication inspire many who work alongside her, including fellow volunteer Suzanne Murray.

“I find Ruth to be an inspiration,” said Murray. “She’s always looking on the bright side and greets me with a smile. We comment on the various challenges we face, and then we tackle the tasks at hand.”

Jennings is known among her peers for her positivity and steadfast commitment to serving others.

FIA relies heavily on dedicated community members like Jennings and Murray, whose tireless efforts ensure the ongoing success of its programs.

Those interested in learning more about volunteering opportunities at FIA can call 734-475-3305 or visit www.faithinaction1.org.