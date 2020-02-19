Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Lynne Beauchamp, lbeauchamp@thesuntimesnews.com |

Jerome Rand

What would it be like to sail across the oceans; alone and facing weather of all challenges?

Jerome Rand, who grew up in Northern Michigan and now author/adventurer, will be at the Dexter District Library to share his story of life at sea during a 271-day sail of a lifetime.

Rand began his love of sailing at eighteen, teaching sailing on small inland lakes. He then started doing yacht deliveries between the Caribbean and Mediterranean before discovering the Bitter End Yacht Club (BEYC) in the British Virgin Islands where he worked in the water sports center for nine years. It was here, where his dream of sailing solo, nonstop around the world began to unfold. During his last three years at BEYC, Rand purchased a 1975 Westsail 32 and began the necessary work and repairs to take the boat, Mighty Sparrow, on this journey.

Advertisement

On October 3, 2017 (after cautiously watching hurricane Irma, Maria, and Jose storm through) Rand, with the Mighty Sparrow, set sail for the next nine months.

Rand will be sharing his story on the highs and lows of what it is really like to spend 271 days alone on the ocean through narration and video clips and shed light on what made him take on this challenge.

“After setting sail it was only two weeks before I had to try to sail out of the way of Hurricane Ophelia,” Rand responded in an email. “At the time I had no idea what lay ahead on the adventure, but I can say now, it was just a warmup for what was to come.”

To meet Jerome Rand and listen to his presentation of his sail journey of a lifetime, stop by the Dexter District Library on Saturday, February 22. The presentation begins at 1 p.m. For further information, contact Dexter District Library at 734-426-4477 located at 3255 Alpine Street in Dexter.