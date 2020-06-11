Advertisement

CANTON and NORTON SHORES, Mich. (June 10, 2020) – After careful consideration and in alignment with government and health official guidance, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and Mercy Health have modified visitation rules at all eight Trinity Health Michigan hospitals to allow more flexibility for visits to non-COVID patients.

Effective immediately the eight hospitals will allow:

One visitor, per patient, per day.

Two visitors per patient, per day for minors, and for patients in Birthing Centers.

No visitors for COVID-19 positive patients – unless there are extenuating circumstances.

Visitation rules for outpatient offices such as lab and radiology and cancer treatment areas are unchanged at this time. A No Visitor Policyremains in effect, with exceptions under certain circumstances. Visitor policy is subject to change based on specific department needs.

Advertisement

“Our doctors, nurses, and support teams remain committed to providing compassionate, high quality care in a safe environment,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, M.D., Ph.D, MHSA, chief clinical officer for Trinity Health Michigan. “We will continue to review and evaluate visitor policies on an ongoing basis to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our patients and colleagues.”

Trinity Health Michigan facilities will continue to enforce elevated safety measures to ensure the health and safety of all visitors, patients and staff. These measures include screening all visitors at point of entry and denying entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria. Visitors will also be required to put on a mask or other cloth face covering if they are medically able.

Additionally, the hospitals will strongly discourage visitors from visiting patients at high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, including older adults and persons with underlying medical conditions. The hospitals will continue to offer visitors alternatives to in-person visits, such as video or audio calls.