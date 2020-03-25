Advertisement Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 4)

Hospitals are very grateful for outpouring of help from community

| 1 min read | from St. Joseph Mercy Health System |

(March 24, 2020) – Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, which includes member hospitals St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, and St. Mary Mercy Livonia, announced plans to accept much-needed hospital supplies from area businesses and the community to support St. Joe’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following unused and unopened items are being accepted:

PAPRs

Regular masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Gowns

Hot glue sticks

Surgical caps/protective caps

Eyeglass shields/goggles

Nasal testing swabs

M4 viral media

Lysol or Clorox wipes

Hand sanitizer

Transparency sheets

Elastic banding for masks

In addition, commercially prepared and packaged food items will be accepted.

At this time, health guidelines do not allow the use of hand-crafted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gowns, surgical masks and shields as they do not offer the same protection for nurses and other health care workers.

Those interested in making a donation should contact Kim Niethammer at Kim.Niethammer@stjoeshealth.org to ask questions and to coordinate supply drop-offs at any one of the following Donation Center locations:

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at Towsley Health Building (Catherine’s House Dress for Success entrance): 5361 McAuley Dr., Ypsilanti

– 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at Towsley Health Building (Catherine’s House Dress for Success entrance): 5361 McAuley Dr., Ypsilanti St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off at White Tent, Near Emergency Department, located at 775 S. Main St., Chelsea

– 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off at White Tent, Near Emergency Department, located at 775 S. Main St., Chelsea St. Joseph Mercy Livingston -8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:Drop off at Main Entrance, located at 620 Byron Rd, Howell

-8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:Drop off at Main Entrance, located at 620 Byron Rd, Howell St. Joseph Mercy Oakland -8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off at Medical Office Building (MOB), located at 44555 Woodward Ave., Pontiac. The MOB is located on the hospital’s main campus, just north of the Main Entrance.

-8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off at Medical Office Building (MOB), located at 44555 Woodward Ave., Pontiac. The MOB is located on the hospital’s main campus, just north of the Main Entrance. St. Mary Mercy Livonia – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off behind Emergency Department, located at 36475 Five Mile Rd., Livonia. Please use the West Entrance off of 5 Mile Rd. and follow the signs to the donation center.

To make a monetary donation to support the COVID-19 hospital response effort and the staff who are facing financial hardships with their families due to this crisis, please visit St. Joe’s Giving, (https://www.stjoeshealth.org/about-us/ways-to-give/) and click on our “Make Your Gift” button to select your hospital.