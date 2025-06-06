Saline 5th Grade Robotics Team Take First Place in International Competition

Last week the Saline Robotics team, RoboHive, earned first place in the On The Spot Challenge, beating 79 other competitors at the Western Edge Open Invitational. They collaborated with their alliance partners, the Oceanic Outlaws from Washington and the Electric Eagles from Colorado, and engineered and programmed a LEGO robot from scratch.

“We worked six hours straight. We were testing one complicated robot attachment over and over,” a member of the team said. “With 20 minutes left, we scrapped it and built a much simpler solution that worked so much better.”

RoboHive builds their Lego robot. Photo from the Saline Robotics Team

RoboHive received an invitation to the International FIRST LEGO League (FLL) competition held in California after earning the Second-Place Champion’s Award at the FIRST LEGO League State Championships in Mason, Michigan, in January. After many long hours of preparation with their coaches and Saline Robotics leader Christopher Myers, RoboHive was thrilled to advance to one of FLL’s highest levels.

With a final score of 140 points, RoboHive, along with their alliance partners, took home the win—outperforming teams from around the world, including Sweden, Germany, Canada, China, Brazil, France, Korea, and the U.S.