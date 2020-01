Advertisement





CITY OF SALINE

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF:

ORDINANCE NO. 816

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on December 16, 2019, the Saline City Council adopted the following Ordinance:

ORDINANCE No. 816

AN ORDINANCE TO CLARIFY THE TREATMENT OF CERTAIN ANIMATED SIGNS BY AMENDING SECTION 12.03(3)A. AND 12.03(3)F. OF ARTICLE 12 AND AMENDING SECTION 2.07(F)(5) AND 2.07(F){2) OF ARTICLE 2 “DEFINITIONS AND RULES APPLYING TO TEXT” OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE WHICH IS APPENDIX A OF THE CITY OF SALINE CODE OF ORDINANCES.

Effective Date:

This ordinance shall become effective 10 days after its adoption or upon its publication, whichever occurs later.

A TRUE COPY OF SAID ORDINANCES CAN BE INSPECTED AND/OR OBTAINED AT THE OFFICE OF THE SALINE CITY CLERK AT 100 NORTH HARRIS STREET, SALINE, MICHIGAN 48176, DURING REGULAR WORKING HOURS.

Dated: December 26, 2019

Teresa Royal

Saline City Clerk

Published in accordance with the provisions of Public Acts 1991, No. 182, MCL 117.3, MSA 5.2073(k).