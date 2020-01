Advertisement





CITY OF SALINE

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF:

ORDINANCE NO. 818

Advertisement

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on January 13, 2020, the Saline City Council adopted the following Ordinance:

ORDINANCE No. 818

AN ORDINANCE TO PROHIBIT VEHICLE SALES UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES BY ADDING SECTION 86-56 OF ARTICLE Ill “ADDITIONAL VIOLATIONS” OF CHAPTER 86 “TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES” OF THE CITY OF SALINE CODE OF ORDINANCES.

Effective Date:

This ordinance shall become effective 10 days after its adoption or upon its publication, whichever occurs later.

A TRUE COPY OF SAID ORDINANCES CAN BE INSPECTED AND/OR OBTAINED AT THE OFFICE OF THE SALINE CITY CLERK AT 100 NORTH HARRIS STREET, SALINE, MICHIGAN 48176, DURING REGULAR WORKING HOURS.

Dated: January 14, 2020

Teresa Royal, Saline City Clerk

Published in accordance with the provisions of Public Acts 1991, No. 182, MCL 117.3, MSA 5.2073(k).