Saline Agrees to MDOT Mill Pond Contract

Saline City Council passed a resolution at the Oct. 20 meeting to enter into a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to construct a mixed-use pathway along Mill Pond. The project will cost an estimated total of $1 million, of which the city of Saline will be responsible for $323,813, while the rest will be provided by state funding.

The proposed asphalt, ADA-compliant pathway would connect W. Bennett St. and M-12

“This is a huge part of our strategic plan, and I’d really love to see this path,” Councilmember Jenn Harmount said.

The pathway will be 10-feet wide, approximately 0.93 miles, and the construction will include “earthwork, tree removal, biaxial geogrid, segmental permeable paver system, drainage, aggregate, concrete bench pad, landscaping and permanent signing,” according to the contract Saline approved.

Concerns about the additional funds required to complete the project were raised by Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon. The city has currently raised $245,000 for the pathway, leaving over $70,000 not yet accounted for. However, according to Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert, the money would not be required before construction, nor would it come from one fiscal year, instead being spread across several to minimize impact.

“The only way we receive this funding is if this contract is approved. […] I don’t think we have a lot of choice on how the MDOT contract reads,” ambert said. “But to assure you, we do not front the money. MDOT will.”

While the dam responsible for Mill Pond is facing discussion about possible changes in the near future, City Engineer Humphriss confirmed the plans for the trail would be viable regardless of the city’s decision.

The resolution to approve the contract passed unanimously.