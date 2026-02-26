Saline Announces $2.7 Million in Federal Funding for Recreation Center Rehabilitation

Earlier this month, President Trump signed into law portions of the federal budget, including a line item allocating $2.7 million for the Saline Recreation Center.

“I’m elated we’ve achieved funding for our municipally owned Rec Center,” said Saline Mayor Brian Marl. “Interestingly enough, in this round of Congressional funding, we received one of the most significant allocations in the 6th Congressional District. This was certainly a team effort. Significant work went into this initiative in the spring of 2025. My sincerest thanks to Director Lambert, Treasurer Finch and former Acting City Manager Cole. I will also never forget the steadfast support we received from Senators Peters, Slotkin and my friend, Congresswoman Dingell.”

These allocated dollars will largely be spent on capital needs and equipment. Additional details regarding specific project information will be shared in the coming months.

“These funds will have an immediate and lasting impact enhancing safety, upgrading the overall user experience and helping us move forward with long-needed improvements,” said Saline Parks & Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “This investment truly provides the spark we needed and will benefit thousands of residents who rely on the Rec Center every day.”

Saline’s community center was built in 1991 and serves more than 41,000 residents. The center offers programs for individuals of all ages and abilities. The allocated funds will be used to modernize the building, improve ADA accessibility, increase energy efficiency and support continued community use of the facility.