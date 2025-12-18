Saline Approves Road Work, Culvert Project

Saline City Council approved a contract with OHM Engineering for the continued resurfacing of Woodland Dr. and the replacement of a box culvert, which serves to divert water off of roads. This is part of a Saline’s capital improvement plan, which saw Woodland Dr. resurfaced from N. Maple to Industrial Dr. in addition to sections of Industrial Dr. this year. The 2026 plan will resurface Woodland Dr. from N. Maple Rd. to Ann Arbor Rd.

“We were hoping to do one project in summer of ‘26, one project in summer of ‘27 because of the impact to the schools here,” City Engineer Tesha Humphriss said. “The project has just gotten bigger than that. Now, with the culvert, there’s no way the culvert would be done in a single school season.”

Humphriss stated the city was working with the school district to provide alternate routes to Woodland Meadows Elementary, as construction is expected to begin in spring of 2027. The project is set to cost $88,700 from Saline’s Major Road Funds. In order to keep the culvert from deteriorating further, it was recommended that Council not wait for additional federal funding that may come in 2027 or beyond.

“Per our as built records this structure was constructed in 1988 and is approaching the range of its maximum lifespan,” the Dec. 15 council agenda reads. “Aside from the probable lack of structural capacity, the heavy scale along the full length of the waterline precludes any consideration for rehabilitation. Due to the existing condition, a full replacement was recommended.”

Approval of the contract passed unanimously.