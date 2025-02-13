Saline Area Chamber Hosts Annual Meeting

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) held its Annual Meeting on Monday, January 27th at the Travis Pointe Country Club. The SACC recognized outgoing board members Oscar Cotero, Haley Buckmaster, and Eric Gerdes and extended our heartfelt gratitude for their dedication, leadership, and invaluable contributions. Their commitment has played a crucial role in shaping the organization’s success, and SACC appreciates the time and eﬀort they have invested.

The organization is excited to welcome new Board of Directors members Kevin Rogan of Legacy Wealth Partners and Dr. Leen Khatib of SBK Orthodontics! SACC believes their new expertise and fresh perspectives will be instrumental in driving their mission forward. The group anticipates working together as the Board of Directors for another year of success and progress for all members and the communities we serve.

The SACC oﬃcers for 2025 include President Molly Luempert-Coy of DTE Energy; Vice President/President-Elect for 2026 Annherst Kreitz of Washtenaw Christian Academy; Vice President Jayne Tharp of Key Realty; Treasurer Steve Dobrovich of Standard Printing & Design; Secretary Jeﬀ Fordeck of Fox River Group and Past President Lisa Bozzi of Liebherr. Additional 2025 Board of Directors include: Monica Van Overmeer of Stretch Lab Ann Arbor West; Jeremy Bebber of Willoway Nurseries; Katie Whitt of Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union; Jason Hallman of Toyota; Andrew Sivulka of Endurium Advisors and John Siedlik of Black Rock Technologies. At the meeting, SACC shared the highlights of 2024 along with the goals, the ﬁnancial update, strategic plans, and annual reports for 2025 with continued support from Executive Director Michelle Dugan. The event concluded with door prizes and a game of heads or tails for a La-Z-Boy Chair gift certiﬁcate. Congratulations Pamela Bebber on that win! SACC thanks their sponsors DTE Energy, La-Z-Boy, Chelsea Lumber Company, and Costco.