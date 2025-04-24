Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2025 Award Honorees

The nominees of Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC)’s 2025 Circle of Excellence Award, which recognizes those who have substantial contributions from living or working in the Saline Area, have been announced. These Circle of Excellence Awards also honor businesses that have made significant contributions to the community.
Event sponsors include A & H Lawn Care, Saline Area Schools and MMI Engineered Solutions. Award sponsors are DTE, Kelly Orthodontics, Thomson Reuters, Black Rock Technologies, Al’s Water Heater Sales & Service, and Standard Printing + Design.
Nominations were solicited and received by SACC, then evaluated by a panel of business and community leaders (the selection committee). The Selection Committee consisted of the following individuals:
- Annherst Kreitz, Washtenaw Christian Academy – SACC Board Liaison (non-voting)
- Alice Rea, Thomson Reuters
- Steve Bebber, Health Pro
- Tim Austin, A & H Lawncare
- Lisa Rentschler, Nu2U Again
- Michelle Dugan, SACC Executive Director
The Chamber welcomes the community to join and support the honorees on April 30, 2025 6-8pm at The Kensington Hotel.
AWARD HONOREES
Small Business – Standard Printing + Design
Rising Star – Hampton Inn Saline
Large Business – Liebherr
First Responder – Sgt. Ryan Reppert, Pittsfield Charter Township Police Department
Visionary – Alicia Ceccarelli (head of school, Washtenaw Christian Academy)
Youth of the Year – TBD by Saline Youth Council