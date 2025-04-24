Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2025 Award Honorees

The nominees of Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC)’s 2025 Circle of Excellence Award, which recognizes those who have substantial contributions from living or working in the Saline Area, have been announced. These Circle of Excellence Awards also honor businesses that have made significant contributions to the community.

Event sponsors include A & H Lawn Care, Saline Area Schools and MMI Engineered Solutions. Award sponsors are DTE, Kelly Orthodontics, Thomson Reuters, Black Rock Technologies, Al’s Water Heater Sales & Service, and Standard Printing + Design.

Nominations were solicited and received by SACC, then evaluated by a panel of business and community leaders (the selection committee). The Selection Committee consisted of the following individuals:

Annherst Kreitz , Washtenaw Christian Academy – SACC Board Liaison (non-voting)

, Washtenaw Christian Academy – SACC Board Liaison (non-voting) Alice Rea, Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Steve Bebber , Health Pro

, Health Pro Tim Austin , A & H Lawncare

, A & H Lawncare Lisa Rentschler, Nu2U Again

Nu2U Again Michelle Dugan, SACC Executive Director

The Chamber welcomes the community to join and support the honorees on April 30, 2025 6-8pm at The Kensington Hotel.

AWARD HONOREES

Small Business – Standard Printing + Design

Rising Star – Hampton Inn Saline

Large Business – Liebherr

First Responder – Sgt. Ryan Reppert, Pittsfield Charter Township Police Department

Visionary – Alicia Ceccarelli (head of school, Washtenaw Christian Academy)

Youth of the Year – TBD by Saline Youth Council