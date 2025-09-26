Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Holds State of the Nation Legislative Luncheon

Photo: U.S. Congresswoman Dingell at the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Nation Luncheon. Photo by Sue Kelch

On September 22, 2025, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) hosted the State of the Nation Legislative Luncheon.

Molly Luempert-Coy, SACC Board President, recounts the origins of the program saying “it was my vision two years ago to bring these legislative luncheons to our chamber – other chambers do similar programs. It’s really a great way to connect the government community with the business community.”

Luempert-Coy also aims to connect the schools with the Chamber of Commerce by inviting AP Government students to the luncheon. AP Government is a college-level course, focusing on the foundations of the U.S. government and political theories. Luempert-Coy emphasizes, “It’s so important for the students to hear directly from the local government. Saline Schools Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski also attended the luncheon and has taught AP Government.”

U.S. Congresswoman Dingell with Molly Luempert-Coy, Saline Mayor Marl and Saline’s AP Government Students. Photo by Sue Kelch

The State of the Nation Legislative Luncheon highlighted guest speaker US Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who began by saying, “Last week was one of the most difficult weeks I have had. Not only are we working to avoid a government shutdown, but the death of Charlie Kirk was yet another political assassination in a year when we have witnessed far too much violence.”

Congresswoman Dingell spoke about her involvement with bipartisan efforts by saying, “The American people should demand that their elected officials work together. I believe in civility and respect and reaching across the aisle. I am a member of the ‘Problem Solvers Group’ – a bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats who work together to find common ground to address issues. For example, right now I am working with a Republican colleague on the recent Executive Orders that pertains to H-1B visas and the potential negative impact on the Michigan economy.”

U.S.Congresswoman Dingell with the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Board and Sponsors. Photo by Sue Kelch

Congresswoman Dingell also encourages constituents to “make sure you are communicating with your elected officials and that they understand what is impacting you.” She points to a case with Head Start, when “we were notified they were having funding issues and would likely need to begin layoffs. There were 60 programs in this area that were going to be shut down, and we worked for the next ten days and saved all of those groups.”

The next luncheon, hosted by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the Small Business Summit in partnership with the City of Saline.

Sponsors of this event included ITC, Comcast, DTE, Toyota, Brewed Awakenings and the site host EHM Senior Solutions.

For more information on the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and future events, go to www.salinechamber.org

To find the elected official in your district, go to www.usa.gov/elected-officials