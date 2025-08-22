Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Holds State of the State Legislative Luncheon

On August 18, 2025, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) hosted the “State of the State Legislative Luncheon.” Lisa Bozzi, Executive Director of SACC, states the purpose of this event “is to bring the business community into conversation with our elected officials, State Representative Morgan Foreman and State Senator Jeff Irwin.” Bozzi adds, “This is the fourth of a series of six related events which are now held at the Evangelical Home of Michigan Professional Office Building, the new home of the SACC.”

Representative Foreman commented, “I’ve been working on things that I’m passionate about, and I’ve been part of a couple of packages like the tariff package to protect the Michigan economy and the plastic bag ban, which came out, the first bill I introduced. I am also working on protecting health policies such as 340B, prescription coverage to hospitals, to ensure people have affordable access to medicine.”

State Representative Morgan Foreman at the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce “State of the State”. Photo by Sue Kelch

Senator Irwin believes that “this event is an opportunity for the Saline community and particularly those connected to the chamber to come together and talk about what’s happening here and work together to make more good things happen. I’m always happy to give an update and share things that we’re doing that contribute to the community.”

State Senator Jeff Irwin at the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce “State of the State”. Photo by Sue Kelch

Senator Irwin adds that some of his work includes “literacy and trying to improve the state’s literacy rates. We passed a law last year, a bill that I wrote, that has an opportunity to really improve literacy rates in Michigan. There is a budgetary component to that in terms of training educators and buying literacy materials that meet the demands of the new evidence-based law.”

Both Representative Foreman and Senator Irwin explained they are busy working with the legislative body to pass the state budget.

Sponsors of this event included Comcast, ITC, Toyota, DTE, and Brewed Awakenings.

Still coming in 2025 is the Small Business Summit – a partnership with the City of Saline, and State of the Nation Legislative Luncheon.

For more information on the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and future events, go to www.salinechamber.org