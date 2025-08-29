Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents the 2025 People’s Choice Awards

Photo: Best Salon Winner – Cani-Nails with Kevin Vu and Family. Photo by Sue Kelch
Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) 2025 People’s Choice Awards were presented on Wednesday, August 27, at the Saline Community Fair. Molly Luempert-Coy, President of the SACC, announced winners by saying, “It’s wonderful to be back at the Saline Community Fair as we celebrate and recognize some of the outstanding businesses that make our community so special. Tonight’s event is part of our ‘Love on Local’ campaign—a heartfelt tribute to our incredible chamber members.”
All the winners and runners-up were invited onto the stage for a photo with the Miss Saline Court and SACC President Luempert-Coy and were presented with a banner (first place) or certificate (runner-up) for recognition. All winners are chosen by nominations from the Saline area community and are as follows:
- Best Burger
Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern (4th year in a row) – Dan & Sarah Kolander
Second place: DropTop Pizza – Jason Branham
- Best Local Coffee Shop
Winner: Brewed Awakenings Cafe (4th year in a row) – Kim Kaster
Second place: Carrigan Café – Karen Carrigan
- Best Pizza
Winner: Jet’s Pizza (4th year in a row) – Joe Van Overmeer
Second place: DropTop Pizza – Jason Branham
- Best Sweet Shop
Winner: Carrigan Café – Karen Carrigan
Second place: Brewed Awakenings Café – Kim Kaster
- Best Take-out (Not Pizza)
Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina – Raul Rojo
Second place: Biwako Sushi – Jinhan Jun
- Best Local Bar/Brewery
Winner: Salt Springs Brewery – Mark Zadvinskis
Second place: Dan’s Downtown Tavern – Dan & Sarah Kolander
- Best Salon
Winner: Cani-Nails – Kevin (Thinh) Vu
Second place: Renew Salon and Spa – Jeffrey McLaughlin
- Best Recreation Facility
Winner: Emagine Entertainment – Shelby Gilbert
Second place: Station 300 Saline – Melissa Barnett
- Best Bank/Financial Service
Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor (4th year in a row) – Hans Maier
Second place: Old National Bank – Lisa Grimmette
- Best Lawn Care Services
Winner: A&H Lawn Service (4th year in a row) – Timothy L. Austin
Second Place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc. – Brian Swiney
- Best Automobile Shop
Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment (4th year in a row) – Carey Freeman
Second place: Saline Automotive Services – Carl Van Hoof
- Best Grocery Store/Party Store
Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market (4th year in a row) – Kelly Agler
Second place: Village Party Store – Andy Gammo
- Best Specialty Retail
Winner: Nu2u Again – Lisa Rentschler
Second place: The Cobblestone Rose – Karen Hodgson
- Best Customer Service Business
Winner: Old National Bank – Lisa Grimmette
Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider
- Best Breakfast
Winner: George’s Saline Inn – George Stamadianos
Second place: City Limits Diner – Kim Shelton
- Best Personal Health Provider
Winner: The Massage Center – Cathy Smith
Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider
- Best Insurance Company
Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc. – Jill Durnen
Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency – State Farm- Susan Rosales
- Best Realtor
Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline – Elke Van Dyke
- Best Dentist/Orthodontist
Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry – Jennifer F. McFinton, D.D.S.
Second place: Kelly Orthodontics – Katherine Kelly
- Best Chiropractor
Winner: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider
Second place: Thrive! Wellness Center – Shannon Roznay
Congratulations to these amazing businesses in our community. Look for them to be spotlighted on SACC social media in the near future.