August 29, 2025

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents the 2025 People’s Choice Awards

Sue Kelch

BusinessSaline

Photo: Best Salon Winner – Cani-Nails with Kevin Vu and Family. Photo by Sue Kelch

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) 2025 People’s Choice Awards were presented on Wednesday, August 27, at the Saline Community Fair. Molly Luempert-Coy, President of the SACC, announced winners by saying, “It’s wonderful to be back at the Saline Community Fair as we celebrate and recognize some of the outstanding businesses that make our community so special. Tonight’s event is part of our ‘Love on Local’ campaign—a heartfelt tribute to our incredible chamber members.”

All the winners and runners-up were invited onto the stage for a photo with the Miss Saline Court and SACC President Luempert-Coy and were presented with a banner (first place) or certificate (runner-up) for recognition. All winners are chosen by nominations from the Saline area community and are as follows:

  1. Best Burger

Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern (4th year in a row) – Dan & Sarah Kolander

Second place: DropTop Pizza – Jason Branham

  •  Best Local Coffee Shop

Winner: Brewed Awakenings Cafe (4th year in a row) Kim Kaster

Second place: Carrigan Café – Karen Carrigan

  •  Best Pizza

Winner: Jet’s Pizza (4th year in a row)Joe Van Overmeer

Second place: DropTop Pizza – Jason Branham

Best Pizza Winner – Jet’s Pizza with Joe Van Overmeer and Family. Photo by Sue Kelch
  •  Best Sweet Shop  

Winner: Carrigan Café – Karen Carrigan

Second place: Brewed Awakenings Café – Kim Kaster

  •  Best Take-out (Not Pizza)

Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina – Raul Rojo

Second place: Biwako SushiJinhan Jun

  •  Best Local Bar/Brewery

Winner: Salt Springs Brewery – Mark Zadvinskis

Second place: Dan’s Downtown Tavern – Dan & Sarah Kolander

  •  Best Salon

Winner: Cani-Nails – Kevin (Thinh) Vu

Second place: Renew Salon and Spa – Jeffrey McLaughlin

  •  Best Recreation Facility

Winner: Emagine Entertainment – Shelby Gilbert

Second place: Station 300 Saline – Melissa Barnett

  •   Best Bank/Financial Service

Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor (4th year in a row) – Hans Maier

Second place: Old National Bank – Lisa Grimmette

  1. Best Lawn Care Services

Winner: A&H Lawn Service (4th year in a row) – Timothy L. Austin

Second Place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc. – Brian Swiney  

  1. Best Automobile Shop

Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment (4th year in a row) – Carey Freeman

Second place: Saline Automotive Services – Carl Van Hoof

  1. Best Grocery Store/Party Store

Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market (4th year in a row) – Kelly Agler

Second place: Village Party Store – Andy Gammo

  1. Best Specialty Retail       

Winner: Nu2u Again – Lisa Rentschler

Second place: The Cobblestone Rose – Karen Hodgson

  1. Best Customer Service Business

Winner: Old National Bank – Lisa Grimmette

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider

  1. Best Breakfast

Winner: George’s Saline Inn – George Stamadianos

Second place: City Limits Diner – Kim Shelton

  1. Best Personal Health Provider

Winner: The Massage Center – Cathy Smith

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider

  1. Best Insurance Company

Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc. – Jill Durnen

Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency – State Farm- Susan Rosales

  1.  Best Realtor

Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline – Elke Van Dyke

  1.  Best Dentist/Orthodontist

Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry – Jennifer F. McFinton, D.D.S.

Second place: Kelly Orthodontics – Katherine Kelly

  •  Best Chiropractor

Winner: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider

Second place: Thrive! Wellness Center – Shannon Roznay

Congratulations to these amazing businesses in our community. Look for them to be spotlighted on SACC social media in the near future.

