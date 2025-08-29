Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents the 2025 People’s Choice Awards

Photo: Best Salon Winner – Cani-Nails with Kevin Vu and Family. Photo by Sue Kelch

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) 2025 People’s Choice Awards were presented on Wednesday, August 27, at the Saline Community Fair. Molly Luempert-Coy, President of the SACC, announced winners by saying, “It’s wonderful to be back at the Saline Community Fair as we celebrate and recognize some of the outstanding businesses that make our community so special. Tonight’s event is part of our ‘Love on Local’ campaign—a heartfelt tribute to our incredible chamber members.”

All the winners and runners-up were invited onto the stage for a photo with the Miss Saline Court and SACC President Luempert-Coy and were presented with a banner (first place) or certificate (runner-up) for recognition. All winners are chosen by nominations from the Saline area community and are as follows:

Best Burger

Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern (4th year in a row) – Dan & Sarah Kolander

Second place: DropTop Pizza – Jason Branham

Best Local Coffee Shop

Winner: Brewed Awakenings Cafe (4th year in a row) – Kim Kaster

Second place: Carrigan Café – Karen Carrigan

Best Pizza

Winner: Jet’s Pizza (4th year in a row) – Joe Van Overmeer

Second place: DropTop Pizza – Jason Branham

Best Pizza Winner – Jet’s Pizza with Joe Van Overmeer and Family. Photo by Sue Kelch

Best Sweet Shop

Winner: Carrigan Café – Karen Carrigan

Second place: Brewed Awakenings Café – Kim Kaster

Best Take-out (Not Pizza)

Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina – Raul Rojo

Second place: Biwako Sushi – Jinhan Jun

Best Local Bar/Brewery

Winner: Salt Springs Brewery – Mark Zadvinskis

Second place: Dan’s Downtown Tavern – Dan & Sarah Kolander

Best Salon

Winner: Cani-Nails – Kevin (Thinh) Vu

Second place: Renew Salon and Spa – Jeffrey McLaughlin

Best Recreation Facility

Winner: Emagine Entertainment – Shelby Gilbert

Second place: Station 300 Saline – Melissa Barnett

Best Bank/Financial Service

Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor (4th year in a row) – Hans Maier

Second place: Old National Bank – Lisa Grimmette

Best Lawn Care Services

Winner: A&H Lawn Service (4th year in a row) – Timothy L. Austin

Second Place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc. – Brian Swiney

Best Automobile Shop

Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment (4th year in a row) – Carey Freeman

Second place: Saline Automotive Services – Carl Van Hoof

Best Grocery Store/Party Store

Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market (4th year in a row) – Kelly Agler

Second place: Village Party Store – Andy Gammo

Best Specialty Retail

Winner: Nu2u Again – Lisa Rentschler

Second place: The Cobblestone Rose – Karen Hodgson

Best Customer Service Business

Winner: Old National Bank – Lisa Grimmette

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider

Best Breakfast

Winner: George’s Saline Inn – George Stamadianos

Second place: City Limits Diner – Kim Shelton

Best Personal Health Provider

Winner: The Massage Center – Cathy Smith

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider

Best Insurance Company

Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc. – Jill Durnen

Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency – State Farm- Susan Rosales

Best Realtor

Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline – Elke Van Dyke

Best Dentist/Orthodontist

Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry – Jennifer F. McFinton, D.D.S.

Second place: Kelly Orthodontics – Katherine Kelly

Best Chiropractor

Winner: Steadfast Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Schneider

Second place: Thrive! Wellness Center – Shannon Roznay

Congratulations to these amazing businesses in our community. Look for them to be spotlighted on SACC social media in the near future.