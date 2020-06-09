Advertisement

| 1 min | from the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce |

Saline, MI – The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce announces the hire of Jacqueline (Jackie) Hardy as its new Executive Director. Ms. Hardy comes with a wealth of experience including a decade of experience in education, event planning, and as a business executive and financial manager.

“I couldn’t be more pleased” says Larry Osterling, longtime prior Director at the Chamber who came out of retirement to serve on an interim basis. “Our Chamber Board made an excellent decision. I’m looking forward to the enthusiasm and professional knowledge Jackie is bringing to this position! With her background and as an established resident of our community she is ideally suited to represent our Chamber in its role as our community’s top advocate for business people and positive economic initiatives”.

In the future Larry will be carrying on with the Chamber as an advisor to the Chamber Board and as the Chamber’s business consultant helping small business owners as they recover from the Coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Ms. Hardy’s professional accomplishments include writing and implementing specialized training grants as an Executive Assistant at SimuQuest (Ann Arbor, MI) and experience as the Recreation and Enrichment Specialist at the Saline Senior Center including writing grant requests for their fitness program (Wisdom & Wellness). Also a professional educator, she has earned a distinguished service award from Bellevue City Schools (Ohio) and the Gertrude M. Eppler Award for excellence in secondary education. She obtained her undergraduate degree at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio and Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jackie on board and she says she’s truly looking forward to building positive relationships and serving businesses, organizations, and all the people in the Saline Area. As a member-based professional business association the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest Chambers in Washtenaw County serving just one community.