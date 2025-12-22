Saline Area Emergency Response Calls, Dec. 14-20, 2025

Police, fire, and emergency medical crews in the Saline area responded to a wide range of calls between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20, with medical emergencies again making up the majority of responses, along with traffic incidents, fire calls, and a smaller number of police investigations.

Medical calls dominated the week, particularly involving falls, breathing difficulties, heart-related concerns, seizures, and welfare checks.

On Dec. 17, crews responded to multiple fall-related injuries, including incidents at the Imagine Theater parking lot and near Cottonwood Lane, as well as a serious medical emergency involving an unresponsive man at Mill Pond Manor. Medical calls also included COVID-related complications, breathing difficulties at mobile home parks, and transports for elderly residents experiencing confusion or weakness.

Medical activity remained high on Dec. 19 and 18, with numerous calls involving elderly residents experiencing breathing problems, heart conditions, falls on ice, seizures at local schools, and unresponsive individuals at senior housing facilities. Several calls came from Valley Circle Drive, Dell Road, and West Russell Street, where fire and EMS frequently responded together to provide medical assistance.

On Dec. 20, responders assisted residents with multiple medical situations, including a crisis team response at a Clark Street residence, an elderly woman injured in a fall near Canterbury Drive, and additional medical emergencies reported near Lancaster Court and Pleasant Ridge Court. Fire crews also assisted residents needing help at home.

Mental health and welfare-related calls were also reported, including crisis team responses, welfare checks for depression or erratic behavior, and reports involving suicidal statements. In addition, Child Protective Services investigated allegations of child sexual abuse on Maplewood Drive, and police responded to a report of possible sexual misconduct at Saline High School. These incidents were documented as investigations with no further details released in dispatch summaries.

Traffic incidents included crashes and hazardous driving reports, such as a pedestrian struck by a truck near Washington Street and Austin Drive, a vehicle crash blocking a lane near Michigan Avenue and Hall Street, vehicles driving erratically on Bemis Road, and cars breaking down along major roads. Police also investigated reports of vehicles tailgating and entering private property.

Fire crews handled several fire-related incidents, including a vehicle fire along West Michigan Avenue, a small brush-threatening fire near Colony Drive, and reports of improper burning. Fire alarms were also activated at community buildings, including a church on West Russell Street.

Police activity included reports of assault, theft, fraud, and suspicious behavior. Officers investigated an assault involving a young female near Russell Street, fraud and theft reported on Clark Street, a missing 18-year-old reported after an argument, burglary alarm activations near Bishop Road in York Township, and several suspicious-person calls across residential neighborhoods.

Other calls during the week included animal rescues, flooding caused by burst pipes at a mobile home park, noise and solicitor complaints, and welfare checks requested by concerned neighbors.

The majority of calls involved residents in need of medical or welfare assistance rather than criminal activity, with many situations resolved through on-scene aid or hospital transport.