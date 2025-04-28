Saline Area Players to Present Winnie the Pooh Play

The Saline Area Players are set to perform Winnie the Pooh, a play in two acts adapted by Lindsay Price and based on the beloved book by A.A. Milne.

Winnie the Pooh will star local students Smanatha Knapp (Winnie the Pooh), Clara Rose (Rabbit) and Gloria Cousino (Piglet) in the lead rolls, as well as many other talented adults and youth from the area.

Ten iconic stories featuring Winnie the Pooh and Pooh’s friends will be performed, including “Pooh Meets Some Bees,” “Pooh Goes Visiting,” “Pooh and Piglet Go Hunting,” “Eeyore Loses a Tail,” and more.

The show will be at The Well Church in Saline, at 211 Willis Rd, on Thursday, May 15 at 7pm, Friday, May 16 at 7pm, Saturday, May 17 at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, May 18 at 2pm.

Tickets are available on the Saline Area Players website and are priced at $11 for seniors/students, $16 for adults. Cash or check payment at the door saves $1 per ticket. Note: The Well Church has stairs to enter.