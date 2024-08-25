Saline Area Schools Adjusts the Superintendent’s Contract

Citing some changes made to the school code and in the courts, the Saline Area Schools Board of Education moved to adjust the superintendent’s salary.

The school board voted at its Aug. 13 meeting to accept the recommendation of the Compensation Committee for an adjustment to the annual salary increase in Superintendent Steve Laatsch’s contract from 2 percent to 3 percent effective July 1, 2024.

Saline board president Michael McVey, who is on the Compensation Committee along with school board members Jennifer Steben and Brad Gerbe, said the decision was based in part on recent revisions to the revised school code that went into effect on July 1. McVey said “they removed the option of highly effective rating for superintendents and administrators.”

“It’s just ‘effective’ now,” McVey said. “Dr. Laatsch’s contract originally hinged upon him reaching the highly effective level, which would have been an automatic increase. So, since we don’t have that anymore the Compensation Committee has decided that we would like to give him an increase in salary at this point from 2 percent to 3 percent.”

In an effort to better understand this decision, the Sun Times News followed up with Gerbe.

In explaining the changes that led them to revisit the contract, Gerbe said Laatsch’s contract was written with language that included NSI (Normal Salary Increase). However, since that was included, things have also changed with it and NSI was found by the courts to be unlawful language.

He said to even further complicate things Laatsch’s contract also included tiered wage increases based on his evaluation if he was highly effective versus effective. This contract language at the time reflected the evaluation law of school employees, but this law changed.

Gerbe said starting with the 2024-2025 school year, the highly effective category is no longer attainable or possible.

So the contract required some adjustment.

The school board decided, based on the strong performance of Laatsch for the past three years, to adjust his contract salary language.

Gerbe told STN, “We decided that his contract will now state that in year 4 and in year 5 Steve will receive a raise of 3 percent. The compensation team was comfortable recommending that to the board for a few reasons, but the two primary ones being: he is doing an outstanding job, and this keeps us competitive in the superintendent market for talent for a high-performing superintendent. This raise is also less than the approximate 4 percent increase earned by our teaching staff in the most recent contract negotiation. Lastly, when we go to hire the position at the end of this contract, provided Steve retires, we want to be attractive for the best talent pool. All of these reasons factor into our decision.”

Another recommendation of the Compensation Committee that was approved by the school board on Aug. 13, has the following language being inserted as an addendum into the superintendent contract, which was recommended by Thrun Legal Services to comply with changes to code changes. There is no issue there, just an advisement. This is pertains to the Evaluation Appeal Process.

“Within fifteen (15) calendar days after Board action on the Superintendent’s evaluation rating, the Superintendent may appeal an evaluation rating of ‘Needing Support.’ The written appeal must be delivered to the Board President and must identify the specific reason(s) for the appeal as well as the remedy sought. No later than fifteen (15) calendar days after the Board President’s receipt of the appeal, a meeting shall be scheduled for the Board to review the Superintendent’s appeal. As permitted by the Open Meetings Act, the appeal review may be conducted in closed session at the Superintendent’s request. The Board’s decision is final and is not subject to arbitration.”