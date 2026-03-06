Saline Area Schools Announce Leadership Changes with Familiar Names

Saline Area Schools has announced some leadership changes coming up later this summer.

On March 6, Saline Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski notified families, students and staff at Heritage and Saline High School about leadership transitions that will take place at the conclusion of the school year.

Beginning July 1, Megan DeGrand will serve as Principal of Saline High School and Cameron Cochran will serve as Principal of Heritage School.

Kowalski said DeGrand has served Saline Area Schools for over 20 years, first as a teacher for 14 years, and most recently as the beloved leader of Heritage School for the past six years.

“Mrs. DeGrand has centered her work on building collaborative teams, strengthening instructional practice, leveraging restorative approaches, and ensuring that every student feels respected, valued, and supported,” Kowalski said. “Throughout her career, Mrs. DeGrand has been committed to fostering strong relationships, meaningful opportunities, and high expectations for every student.”

According to Kowalski, Mr. Cochran has served as a steadfast leader committed to students, the school community, and members of the Heritage team.

“During his tenure as Assistant Principal, Mr. Cochran led building-wide work around positive behavior interventions and served as the District 504 coordinator, supporting equity-based approaches to student success,” Kowalski said.

Before his time at Heritage School, Cochran served as a high school science teacher, with nearly a decade of experience in the classroom. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and a master’s degree in K–12 Leadership and Administration from Michigan State University.

“Leadership transitions are an important part of supporting the continued growth of our schools,” Kowalski said. “As superintendent, my role is to look across our organization and make thoughtful decisions that position our schools and teams to best support students and families. I am confident that both Mrs. DeGrand and Mr. Cochran will serve those school communities with the greatest care and build on the strong work already underway in each building.”