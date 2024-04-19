SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Monday, April 22, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Monday, April 22, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media

Saline Area Schools are Gifted Two Benches representing Hope, Support and Connection to Important Resources

by Lonnie Huhman
written by Lonnie Huhman 2 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail
A look at one of the benches. photo courtesy of the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation

Saline Area Schools received a couple of important gifts from the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation.

At the April 9 SAS Board of Education meeting, the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation donated two of their special benches to the school district.

The Foundation announced this one their Facebook page.

“Our foundation donated two more Suicide Prevention Benches and this time to Saline Schools! We have an awesome group of people that care about our community! So proud to be a part of this group and what we do!”

Members of the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation and Saline Area Schools officials pose with the new bench. photo courtesy of the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation

A spokesperson for the group, which numbered at least 10 at the board meeting, went before the school board to present the gifts. The group’s mission is to raise funds for motorcycle awareness, suicide prevention and various Michigan based entities for relief.

The foundation spokesperson said they were honored to be part of Saline’s suicide prevention and mental health efforts. He said their benches provide hope, support and resources to help those in need to connect.

“Mental health is not a fad. It’s very real,” the spokesperson said. “and as a group we know that any and every way you can help a student with resources such as flyers, posters or benches, it gives them a message that someone really does care and they are not alone.”

The foundation has donated similar benches to other school districts, such as Milan, Dundee and Monroe.

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: Gifted Two Benches representing HopeSaline Area SchoolsSupport and Connection to Important Resources
FacebookTwitterEmail

Related Posts

Saline Track and Field Cruises Past Monroe

Saline High School’s Ethics Club is a High Achieving Team

Saline Schools and Community Ed Open Registration for “Summer Boosters”

Lodi Township Police Report, March 2024

Spring into Inclusion with Saline’s First “Best Life’ Festival”

Saline Baseball Remains Undefeated on the Season

Saline Soccer Cruises Past Monroe

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Unveils Winners of the Circle of Excellence Awards

Saline Softball Moves to 4-0 in the SEC Red

Saline Track and Field Sweeps SEC Tri-Meet

Saline Tennis Earns Two Wins in Hudsonville

Rough Week for Saline-Milan Water Polo

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Encore Theatre Goes To the...
Chelsea Overcomes Slow Start to...
Chelsea Girls Hold Off Williamston

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo

8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 268-6269
Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Facebook

©2024  The Sun Times News.

Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×