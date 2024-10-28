Saline Area Schools are looking to create a new role for Safety and Security

Saline Area Schools (SAS) are planning to make some personnel changes in regard to school safety, which includes the hiring of a Director of Safety and Security.

In his Oct. 25 community message, Saline Superintendent Steve Laatsch said, “Starting December 1, Saline Area Schools is ending the contract with the Saline Police Department, and School Resource Officer Morgan Sieja will return to road patrol with the department. This transition will allow the District to recover funds to support the hiring of a Director of Safety and Security.”

Laatsch said they “greatly appreciate the enthusiasm and dedication Officer Sieja brought to the School Resource Officer role and look forward to continuing a positive relationship with the Saline Police Department as a key community partner.”

Going forward, the Saline Police Department will continue to participate with the SAS Saline Area Schools Interdisciplinary Safety and Security Committee, which includes representatives from Saline and Pittsfield Township police and fire departments. In addition, Pittsfield Township School Resource Officer Ben Hohman will remain as the SRO primarily housed at Saline High School while continuing to support Harvest Elementary School.

In giving some details on the new role, Laatsch said the Director of Safety and Security will be a district-wide position that will lead safety and security protocols, technology integrations, and staff training in alignment with the district’s Strategic Framework.

“A full-time Safety and Security Director will bring focused leadership throughout the District to continue to keep our students, staff, and community members safe,” Laatsch said.

The Director of Safety and Security will be housed primarily at Saline Middle School while maintaining a presence in all school buildings and attending selected extracurricular functions.