Saline Area Schools Board of Education Gets Organized

The Board of Education for Saline Area Schools is set as new and returning members were sworn in at the January 14 meeting. The officer positions were also selected at the meeting.

The ceremonial swearing-in had the Hon. Anna Frushour, a Judge at the 14-A District Court of Washtenaw County, giving the oath of office to the members who were elected or re-elected in November. The board trustees sworn in were Darcy Berwick, Brad Gerbe, Jennifer Steben and Jason Tizedes.

These board members will serve a term through 2028. The other board members will be up for election in 2026.

After this was completed the board then voted on who would take on the roles of board president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

Michael McVey was voted to be president and Steben as vice president. Berwick was picked as secretary and Gerbe was picked to be treasurer.

Photo: Jason Tizedes being sworn in on Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools

Photo: Darcy Berwick sworn in. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools

Photo: Jennifer Steben sworn in. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools

Photo: Brad Gerbe sworn in. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools