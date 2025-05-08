Saline Area Schools Has Picked a New Superintendent

In picking the next Superintendent for Saline Area Schools (SAS), the district is looking to a seasoned and accomplished educator who is expected to bring a broad range of experience to the job.

SAS, with consulting help from the Michigan Association of Schools Boards, announced on May 8, the Board of Education, with a 7-0 vote at its May 7 meeting, “appointed Rachel Kowalski as the district’s next superintendent.”

Kowalski is taking over for current Superintendent Stephen Laatsch, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Kowalski and the school board will now finalize contract negotiations, “with plans for her to officially step into the superintendent position, upon successful contract negotiations and board approval, on July 1, 2025.”

In the announcement, School Board President Michael McVey expressed confidence in her leadership, stating, “Rachel is a seasoned and accomplished educator whose dedication to public education and student success will uphold our district’s commitment to excellence. We believe her vision and innovative approach will propel us forward.”

Kowalski has served as Superintendent of Colon Community Schools since 2022. In describing her work with Colon, the district’s announcement said she “has built collaborative, forward-thinking teams dedicated to student success.”

She’s also held leadership roles such as Director of Curriculum in Clintondale, Michigan; District Administrator in Orange County and K-12 Curriculum Director in Osceola County, Florida.

Her broad experience across diverse school systems has equipped her with a deep understanding of the evolving educational landscape.

In citing what she brings to the role, the district announcement said Kowalski “brings experience as a superintendent and systems-level leader, with a strong record of driving student achievement through strategic planning, inclusive practices, and transparent leadership.”

“She has successfully led districts through transformative change, collaborating on key initiatives, improving attendance and enrollment, and expanding educational programs while maintaining sound fiscal management,” the district announcement said. “Whether in rural communities or large urban districts, her leadership is defined by adaptability, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to students.”

Since Laatsch announced he would be retiring, the district has worked through a selection process that saw them looking to the MASB for guidance and especially to the community. In the announcement, the school board said it appreciated the community’s involvement, input, and support throughout the process.

“The selection process was rooted in Saline Area Schools’ commitment to inclusivity and community engagement,” the announcement explained. “Criteria were developed based on input from parents, staff, students, and community members via an online survey. Residents provided direct feedback during candidate interviews, and administrators, faculty, students, and parents contributed insights through structured stakeholder discussions.”

Photo of Rachel Kowalski courtesy of LinkedIn