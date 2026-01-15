Saline Area Schools Putting Money toward New Addition and Building Access

Saline Area Schools devoted nearly $7 million dollars at its January 13 school board meeting to address some important bond projects, including the Heritage School addition and a new building access control system for the entire district.

With the Heritage decision, the school board approved a recommendation by consultant, Clark Construction, in conjunction with Saline Area Schools and Kingscott, to enter into contracts with a handful of trade contractors in the total amount of $6,551,758.

These contractors will do the work for the Heritage School STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) addition. This project will add STEAM Curriculum Classrooms/Labs and provide additional classroom space.

With the access control system, Saline Area Schools is paying Sentinel Technologies in the amount of $435,812 for the purchase and installation of a new building access control system. Jay Grossman, Saline’s Director of Technology, said this system will replace the current access controls in all buildings.

“The project will consist of the replacement of all door access control panels, replacing each badge reader throughout the district, and purchasing new badges to replace our current proximity cards currently in use,” Grossman said in his recommendation report.

He said the new access control system will increase the safety and security of the district buildings by allowing for the integration of their camera system, which the current system is unable to provide. Additionally, he said the new badge readers will allow for the use of encrypted badges making unauthorized copying and use of badges by unwanted parties far more complicated.

This project is scheduled to begin over our spring break and then continue through the summer of 2026 and be completed before the start of the 2026-27 school year.

