January 30, 2026

Saline Area Schools Reaches New Collective Bargaining Agreements

Lonnie Huhman

EducationSaline

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education approved new contracts with the two union groups at its January 27 board meeting that will see both get increases. The Board of Education voted unanimously to ratify both contracts.

The school board approved the Saline Educational Support Personnel Association Collective Bargaining Agreement to take immediate effect and will expire on December 31 2028, and the Saline Area Schools Administrative Association Collective Bargaining Agreement, which also took immediate effect and will expire on June 30, 2028.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Saline Area Schools about the agreements.

The Education Support Personnel (ESP) notified the district that their membership voted to approve their collective bargaining agreement on January 23. Saline Area Schools Administrators Association (SASAA) notified the district that their membership voted to approve their contract on January 16.  

Here are some contract details:

ESP will receive a $1.50/hour increase (effective immediately) across all 5 employee groups and all 16 classifications, and an additional $1.00 hourly and step increase on schedule July 1, 2027. In addition, ESP will receive two off-schedule payments scheduled for April 2026 and April 2027. SASAA will receive an immediate 2 percent increase, and a 4 percent and step increase on schedule July 1, 2026. 

Carol Baaki Diglio, Saline’s Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, told STN, “The District worked closely with both groups to identify and improve contract language to continue to align and strengthen our workforce as a whole.” 

Also in follow up to the decision, Saline Board of Education President Tim Austin said to STN, “I would like to thank Assistant Superintendent Carol Diglio, her negotiating teams, as well as the negotiating teams from ESP and SASAA for all their hard work through this process. The Board’s focus is on our students and staff and these ratified agreements, in conjunction with our recently ratified SEA contract, allow the District to continue our focus on a collective workforce that comes together for our students and our community.”

