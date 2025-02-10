Saline Area Schools says it’s “following the national messaging”

Saline Area Schools assures the district community its taking the appropriate steps to protect student privacy.

In his Feb. 7 Community Message, Saline Superintendent Stephen Laatsch addressed some issues around immigration and gender identity. The community message is like an e-newsletter to the school district community. This part of his message came under the heading “Safe and Inclusive Learning Communities.”

In his message, Laatsch said, “We are closely following the national messaging related to immigration enforcement and are working closely with our Director of Safety and Security and district legal teams to ensure that we are taking appropriate steps to protect student privacy.”

Later in the message, he also said, “Saline Area Schools continues to uphold and follow our Transgender and Nonbinary Students policy in support of our students.”

Here is the Safe and Inclusive Learning Communities message in full:

“Fostering safe, inclusive, and supportive educational experiences for students continues to be at the heart of what we do at Saline Area Schools. We are closely following the national messaging related to immigration enforcement and are working closely with our Director of Safety and Security and district legal teams to ensure that we are taking appropriate steps to protect student privacy. It is important to note that immigration or citizenship status is not a consideration in determining a students’ residency to attend Saline Area Schools, and therefore is not collected upon enrollment. While we feel the chances of an immigration-related encounter during the school day are low, we have equipped our administrators, front office staff, teachers, social workers, counselors, and SEL coaches with protocols and resources in case they are needed.

Additionally, the district is monitoring the executive orders regarding gender identity and will be determining what, if any, action is needed at this time. Saline Area Schools continues to uphold and follow our Transgender and Nonbinary Students policy in support of our students.

Students, staff, and families in need of additional support are encouraged to visit the mental health resources page on our website or connect with our partners at Care Solace.”