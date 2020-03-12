Advertisement





| 1 min read | from Saline Area Schools |

Saline Area Schools will be closing for three weeks. The announcement was made in a post on the school website from Superintendent Graden. Below is the announcement.

Saline Area Schools Community,

In an abundance of caution, with guidance from the Washtenaw County Health Department, and in alignment with other Washtenaw county school districts, Saline Area Schools will be closed beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020.

This is an unprecedented emergency school closure and a public health situation that is rapidly evolving. We will continue to update you as we get more information. In the meantime, we want to provide you with some broader guidance for you to keep in mind.

We intend to resume school on April 6th, 2020.

We recommend that students take home belongings that they will need for the next three weeks.

If your student will need medications currently on file at school or medical equipment used in the school setting during the closure, please contact Karan Hervey, District SAS District Nurse at 734-401-4160 or hervekar@salineschools.org so that arrangements can be made for pick up. Certain medications such as controlled substances must be picked up by a parent. Medications and equipment not needed during the closure can remain at school.

At this point, students are not required to remotely complete curriculum (lessons, assessments etc). Online courses remain active and students should continue working.

If you have questions, we encourage you to utilize the Let’s Talk feature on our website.

For information related to the District COVID-19 response and to access resources, please see the District informational page.

In partnership,

Scot A. Graden, Superintendent