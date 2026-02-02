Saline Area Schools Updating Sex Education Curriculum for High School

The Saline school district held a public hearing at the January 27 board of education meeting about the high school Sex Ed Curriculum update. The current curriculum is outdated and hasn’t been updated in years, so the district is looking to change that.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Saline Area Schools (SAS) to learn more about the updates.

The district said the “proposed updates align the high school curriculum with new state standards and modernize content that is currently outdated, last updated over 15 years ago.”

Over the past four years, the school district said the Board of Education has approved updated adolescent health instruction for the Young Adult Program, grades K–3 (Body Safety Training), and grades 4–8.

“Approval of the high school updates completes this progression and ensures all students receive consistent, high-quality instruction that supports their ability to live safe and healthy lives,” the school district told STN.

Cameron Cochran, Heritage School Principal and Co-Chair of the Sex Education Advisory Board (SEAB), told STN, “The SEAB has worked collaboratively throughout the curriculum review process with the Saline High School Family and Consumer Science Teachers to ensure that the recommended updates are grounded in student safety and best practices. The SEAB is confident that the recommended curriculum fulfills our responsibility to provide the best educational experiences for our students, while ensuring alignment with updated guidelines from the Michigan Department of Education.”

In an important note made to STN, the school district said in alignment with state law, parents always have the opportunity to opt their children out of sex education curriculum, and will be notified before the curriculum is delivered in classrooms.

STN attended the public hearing on the 27th and connected with Susan Estep, who is a former SAS school board member that sat on the SEAB during her time on the board.

“I came out tonight because last time this came up was 2017, and it wasn’t adopted. That was a really contentious meeting (referring to 2017) standing room only, they had bussed people in,” Estep said. “My motivation to be involved is having children in the district. I also hear the feedback from the SEAB and I’m really pleased with the work they’ve done and their partnership with the high school.”

The next hearing date is tentatively scheduled for the next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on March 10.

Photo: The Saline Board of Education, a few members seen here, held a Jan. 27 public hearing. Photo by Heather Finch