Saline

Saline Area Senior Center Hosting Bag & Jewelry Scholarship Fundraiser

Five-year local tradition continues at the Saline Area Senior Center on November 16th, from 9am-12pm. The biannual bag and jewelry sale raises money for SASC scholarships and welcomes donations throughout the year, including jewelry, handbags and wallets.

There is no entry-fee and all are welcome. Most jewelry ranges between $2-$5 and is able to be worn or repurposed for crafting. Handbags typically price around $10, although higher-end items are also available.

100% of the proceeds benefit SASC’s scholarship fund.

