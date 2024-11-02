Saline Area Senior Center Hosting Bag & Jewelry Scholarship Fundraiser

Five-year local tradition continues at the Saline Area Senior Center on November 16th, from 9am-12pm. The biannual bag and jewelry sale raises money for SASC scholarships and welcomes donations throughout the year, including jewelry, handbags and wallets.

There is no entry-fee and all are welcome. Most jewelry ranges between $2-$5 and is able to be worn or repurposed for crafting. Handbags typically price around $10, although higher-end items are also available.

100% of the proceeds benefit SASC’s scholarship fund.