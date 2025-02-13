Saline Area Senior Center Souper Bowl IV Serves Up Fierce Soup Competition 

The Saline Area Senior Center’s (SASC) 2025 Souper Bowl IV has officially concluded. Originally starting as a Chili Cook-off in 2018, the event has evolved since the pandemic to feature a wider variety of soups while still welcoming chili entries.

Program Coordinator Megan Kenyon, who has managed the event since its inception, noted its continued growth each year. This year, the February 7th SASC event showcased 22 soups from 19 competitors, including businesses like Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill and Hot Cocoa Co., as well as organizations such as Dementia Friendly Saline and the Saline American Legion.

Competitors participated in the contest at no cost, providing a crockpot of soup in either the Hearty Meat or Vegan/Vegetarian category, with enough servings for 100 tasters. Attendees sampled 2-ounce portions of each soup and voted for their favorites.

The People’s Choice winners were:

• Comfort Keepers for Best Hearty Meat with their Chicken Gnocchi.

• LifeChoices for Best Vegan/Vegetarian with their Butternut Squash Soup.

The Judges’ Choice winners were:

• Liberty Club for Best Hearty Meat with their White Chicken Chili.

The judging panel included Lucy Crossey, Jan Graham, and Kathy Lawless. Lawless remarked, “It was a lovely community event, well-attended and increasingly popular; many of us look forward to it every year, and the soups were delicious.”

Crossey added, “The SASC Souper Bowl Competition is the perfect event for the chilly month of February. The variety and creativity of the 22 soups are impressive. I was one of the judges this year, and it was difficult choosing one vegetarian and one meat option. I really enjoyed the White Chicken Chili, but beyond the soups, meeting so many people at the event was absolutely priceless. It brightens up a typical February day.”

The event was generously sponsored by Ohioans Home Healthcare, which covered supplies and served as a fundraiser for SASC.