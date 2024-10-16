Saline Area Seniors Contribute to ArtPrize Installation for Alzheimer’s Awareness

The Saline Area Senior Center recently participated in a meaningful art installation at ArtPrize, led by Tecumseh artist Pat Deere. Deere’s project, which was part of her efforts to raise funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, involved seniors with dementia and their friends in creating beautiful paper lanterns. The collaborative artwork aimed to bring attention to Alzheimer’s and dementia in a creative, hands-on way.

The lanterns are currently on display at Brecon Village in Saline, offering the community an opportunity to appreciate both the artistry and the cause behind the installation.