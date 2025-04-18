Saline-Area Students Excel in Automotive Design Competition

Nine SWWC CAD students earn top honors; teacher named ASBE Teacher of the Year

Saline students in the South and West Washtenaw Consortium’s (SWWC) CAD program made an impressive debut at this year’s American Society of Body Engineers (ASBE) high school design competition—earning nine top-eight finishes and the prestigious Teacher of the Year award.

The ASBE, which focuses on automotive body design, offers two challenges for high school participants: an engineering challenge to design a functional air intake hood scoop and a design concept challenge to secure items in a truck bed. This year’s competition saw more than 150 entries in the design category and over 100 in engineering.

The top eight students in each category were honored during an awards ceremony at Macomb Community College last Thursday.

Saline students placing in the Engineering Design category:

1st Place: Aiden Schayes

Aiden Schayes 3rd Place: Elias Armaza

Elias Armaza 5th Place: Andrew King

Andrew King 8th Place: Semmy Badenhop

In the Design Concept category:

1st Place: Micah Gray

Micah Gray 4th Place: Tate Woodman

Tate Woodman 5th Place: Ethan Herzog

Ethan Herzog 6th Place: Daniel Lemmerhirt

Daniel Lemmerhirt 8th Place: Abigail Roth

All nine students are taught by longtime instructor Steve Vasiloff, who was recognized as ASBE Teacher of the Year for his leadership and the students’ outstanding performance.

The South and West Washtenaw Consortium serves students from multiple districts, including Saline High School, and provides career and technical education across various trades and industries.

Photo: Saline Area Schools Facebook