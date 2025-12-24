Saline Area Students Use Their Talents to Usher in the Holidays

Photo: Saline Holiday Parade 50th Logo winners Cooper Bush first place and Marlowe Samp second. Courtesy of SACC
Saline area students marked the beginning of the holiday season early in December when they were recognized for their artistic contributions at Saline’s 50th Holiday Parade. The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) invited students from the Saline Area Schools and the Washtenaw Christian Academy to compete in separate contests, including logo, essay, poetry, and art. A Gold Ribbon Panel judged the creative entries and winners received certificates of achievement and cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding contributions.
Congratulations to the talented student winners. Here are the winners of each category:
50th Saline Parade Logo Design Contest:
–Cooper Bush (1st Place)
-Marlowe Samp (Runner-up)
Youth Art, Essay & Poetry Contest:
-Isabella Ceccarelli
-Zoe Chen
-Levi Cummings
-Samantha Ivy Endsley
-Lily Hibdon
-Kennedy Lange
-Sophie Millward
-Sophie Roth
-Ryan Swisher
-Griffin Zimmerman
We invite you to read and enjoy these poems by Isabella Ceccarelli, Sophie Roth, and Kennedy Lange. May they bring you cheer and inspire your holiday season.
12th grade: Isabella Ceccarelli, Washtenaw Christian Academy School
Christmas Time Poem
Christmas is a time of cheer,
A time to eat good food.
A time to bring your loved ones near.
Christmas is full of joy.
Full of memories from many years.
Full of carols, full of angels.
Full of all those happy tears
Christmas isn’t all about santa,
Not all about the gifts and toys,
But Christmas is about the Son.
Born a King so that we can sing,
Sing His praises, sing His glory,
Show the world the true Christmas story.
He was born a King, born a Savior.
Born to bring peace within a manger.
And now today because of YHWH,
we get to honor the one who brought peace on Christmas day.
11th grade: Sophie Roth, Saline Area High School
When the Snow Falls
Each year, as the snow falls
I look around and it’s a ball
Music, lights, and treats with friends
Any grudges we will amend
Warm fireplaces and ornaments on trees
Maybe even some popcorn if you please
There’s something about this time of year
As the holiday seasons switch gears
Letters and laughter and decorating cookies
When it comes to this season we are not rookies
Families and communities coming together under a tree
It’s not all about the shopping spree
Each year there’s events that bring us together
This holiday season there is so much potential
All these reasons and more are why it is so special
12th grade Kennedy Lange, Saline Area High School
My feet drag through the feathery blanket of snow
Hues of every color imaginable light the path ahead
The dark night cannot be recognized
The squeals of infants
The yells of kids
The cheers of adults
The claps of the elderly
A place I call home—
Never felt so much like home
I spot my neighbor
My elementary teacher
My friend’s mom
How nice it is to know one another
The night feels frigid and chilling
But I don’t feel all that cold
Others warm me
As if I’m wrapped in a firm hug
The smile we share
Each year may I drag my feet through the snow
To be somewhere like here