Saline Area Students Use Their Talents to Usher in the Holidays

Photo: Saline Holiday Parade 50th Logo winners Cooper Bush first place and Marlowe Samp second. Courtesy of SACC

Saline area students marked the beginning of the holiday season early in December when they were recognized for their artistic contributions at Saline’s 50th Holiday Parade. The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) invited students from the Saline Area Schools and the Washtenaw Christian Academy to compete in separate contests, including logo, essay, poetry, and art. A Gold Ribbon Panel judged the creative entries and winners received certificates of achievement and cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding contributions.

Congratulations to the talented student winners. Here are the winners of each category:

50th Saline Parade Logo Design Contest:

–Cooper Bush (1st Place)

-Marlowe Samp (Runner-up)

Youth Art, Essay & Poetry Contest:

-Isabella Ceccarelli

-Zoe Chen

-Levi Cummings

-Samantha Ivy Endsley

-Lily Hibdon

-Kennedy Lange

-Sophie Millward

-Sophie Roth

-Ryan Swisher

-Griffin Zimmerman

We invite you to read and enjoy these poems by Isabella Ceccarelli, Sophie Roth, and Kennedy Lange. May they bring you cheer and inspire your holiday season.

Isabella Ceccarelli with essay certificate. Courtesy of SACC

12th grade: Isabella Ceccarelli, Washtenaw Christian Academy School

Christmas Time Poem

Christmas is a time of cheer,

A time to eat good food.

A time to bring your loved ones near.

Christmas is full of joy.

Full of memories from many years.

Full of carols, full of angels.

Full of all those happy tears

Christmas isn’t all about santa,

Not all about the gifts and toys,

But Christmas is about the Son.

Born a King so that we can sing,

Sing His praises, sing His glory,

Show the world the true Christmas story.

He was born a King, born a Savior.

Born to bring peace within a manger.

And now today because of YHWH,

we get to honor the one who brought peace on Christmas day.

Sophie Roth with essay prize. Courtesy of SACC

11th grade: Sophie Roth, Saline Area High School

When the Snow Falls

Each year, as the snow falls

I look around and it’s a ball

Music, lights, and treats with friends

Any grudges we will amend

Warm fireplaces and ornaments on trees

Maybe even some popcorn if you please

There’s something about this time of year

As the holiday seasons switch gears

Letters and laughter and decorating cookies

When it comes to this season we are not rookies

Families and communities coming together under a tree

It’s not all about the shopping spree

Each year there’s events that bring us together

This holiday season there is so much potential

All these reasons and more are why it is so special

Kennedy Lange with essay prize and certificate. Courtesy of SACC

12th grade Kennedy Lange, Saline Area High School

My feet drag through the feathery blanket of snow

Hues of every color imaginable light the path ahead

The dark night cannot be recognized

The squeals of infants

The yells of kids

The cheers of adults

The claps of the elderly

A place I call home—

Never felt so much like home

I spot my neighbor

My elementary teacher

My friend’s mom

How nice it is to know one another

The night feels frigid and chilling

But I don’t feel all that cold

Others warm me

As if I’m wrapped in a firm hug

The smile we share

Each year may I drag my feet through the snow

To be somewhere like here