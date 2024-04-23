SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Saline baseball player swings and hits ball

Saline Baseball Clips Pioneer in DH Sweep

by Mike Williamson
by Mike Williamson
The Saline baseball team improved to 7-0 in the SEC Red after a pair of hard-fought wins in a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday.

The Hornets took the opener 4-3.

Pioneer scored one in the first, but Saline answered with two in their half of the inning. Noah Reeves scored on a passed ball and Brandon Wise followed with a RBI single to make it 2-1.

The lead grew to 3-1 in the third when Reed Muir reached on an error and came home on a run-scoring double by Ian Furlong.

Saline scored a run without a hit in the with a Pioneer error and a passed ball to make it 4-2 in the sixth

Two walks and a single plated a run for Pioneer in the seventh to make it 4-3. The Hornets got a fielder’s choice for the second out and a pop up to end it.

Matt Mareno struck out six and earned the win in five innings of work with Wise earning the save for the Hornets.

Wise led the offense with two hits and two RBI, Furlong a hot and RBI, Muir a hit and two runs scored, and Reeves a hit and run scored.

The second game was another close battle with the Hornets coming out on top 4-2.

Saline scored runs in each of the first three innings and made it 4-0 with a run in the sixth.

Pioneer scored two in the second and had the tying run at the plate, but Saline got a pair of groundouts to end the game.

Wise had two hits, including a home run for the Hornets.

Colton Tousa had two hits, Furlong and Johnny Arvai a hit and RBI each, Ryder Concannon a double and RBI, and Reeves a hit and run scored.

Cole Kreuzer tossed the complete game win on the mound, striking out four.

 

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

