Saline Baseball Improves to 16-1 on the Season

The Saline baseball team improved to 8-0 in the SEC Red after finishing off a three game sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer Thursday

A big nine run fourth inning led Saline to a 13-0 win to finish the sweep Thursday.

Nolan Klein led the offense with two hits and four RBI, while Caleb Helmer had two hits and three RBI. Noah Reeves had two hits and an RBI, Ian Furlong, Concannon, and Hunter Easton a hit and RBI each.

Reeves tossed a five inning three-hitter, striking out five for the win.

Saline rallied from three down to take down Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 9-3 Friday.

The Hornets trailed 3-0 in the fifth and tied it up after three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Saline scored six times in the sixth, with the big blow being a grand slam by Brandon Wise for a 9-3 lead and held on for the win.

Wise also earned the win on the mound in relief, striking out three in two innings of work.

Helmer had three hits and two RBI with Wise hitting his grand slam.

The Hornets cruised to a pair of wins against Pinckney Saturday.

Saline scored seven in the first and seven in the third in a 15-0 three inning win.

Reed Muir had three hits, including a home run and three RBI, while Ian Furlong had two hits with a home run and three RBI. Wise added two hits and three runs scored, Matt Mareno two hits and an RBI, and Devin Lilley three hits and four RBI. Johnny Arvai had a hit and RBI and Brendan Warwinsky a hit and run scored.

Saline scored 11 runs in the first two innings and rolled to a 17-4 win in the second game.

Concannon had two hits, including a home run and four RBI.

Cole Kreuzer added three hits and three RBI and Furlong two hits and one RBI. Mareno chipped in with a hit and RBI, Muir, Helmer, and Colton Tousa a hit and two runs scored each, and Matt Bachran a hit and run scored.

The Hornets improved to 16-1 overall on the season.